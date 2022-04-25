Whanganui's Sale Oldehaver (red) trades leather with Auckland's Roma Crichton in the final of the super heavyweight competition. Photo / Dan Boobyer

The Whanganui team went home empty-handed from the 2021 New Zealand Amateur Boxing Championships, held at Jubilee Stadium last weekend.

Despite that, head coach Eddie Tofa said he was proud of how they performed.

"Auckland were the big winners on the night, along with Canterbury.

'Whanganui came second five times so I'm happy with that."

A lack of pre-tournament competition may have hindered his fighters' chances, Tofa said.

Due to a reduced number of entrants, the locals had few preliminary bouts over the weekend, or went straight through to their respective finals.

"The fights were very close," Tofa said.

"There is always the [Floyd] Mayweather-type fella there who is dancing around the outside, but it's the New Zealand title and if you're not throwing enough then you're not going to win it.

"Most people were standing in the middle of the ring going toe to toe."

Whanganui will also host the 2022 championships later in the year.

"There was a good turnout on Saturday, but I said to our fighters that they could times that by three come October," Tofa said.

"That goes for the number of boxers as well. We had around eight or nine bouts per session this weekend, but that will probably jump to 20-plus in six months' time."

Sale Oldehaver, Chili Palmer, Isabella Parkes, Tekahui Spittal-Rahina and Pheenyx Apiata-Cook were all competing at their first national tournament.

They will return in October, along with at least two more locals.

"Our team would have got some great experience out of this," Tofa said.

"Once you're in the ring looking around at the crowd, you probably think 'what the hell am I in for?'

"Now they know what level they need to be at. Once you're there, everybody jumps on everyone."

Tofa said the event itself was a success.

"Feedback so far has been very good. People from out of town have enjoyed our hospitality and now they know what Whanganui has to offer.

"There are some tournaments in between and things have opened up and relaxed a bit.

"Everyone can get some more match fitness."

Tofa is planning his next corporate boxing fundraiser for the first week of August.

"People are welcome to throw their names in the hat for that.

"Even the photographer this weekend might sign up. After watching all the fights, he said he wanted to give it a try himself. He loved it."