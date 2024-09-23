The new Whanganui police dog base will provide a better working experience for handlers and police dogs like South (pictured). Photo / Eva de Jong
The new Whanganui police dog base at Castlecliff, which replaced an ageing facility, came at a cost of $600,000.
Financial details about the recently opened police dog base, obtained by the Chronicle through the Official Information Act, revealed there was a total cost of $600,000 for the Castlecliff facility.
A police spokesman said the new police dog base located at Pakura Place was a leased site built by a developer on behalf of the police. The developer purchased the land and built the dog kennels, facility and garaging.
“Police spent $520,000 in respect to the internal fit-out of the site.”
Police already owned the office building attached to the dog facility. It was relocated from Hawke’s Bay at a cost of $80,000.
“I think we’ll have a lot of jealous dog handlers around the country when they see this new facility.”
Mitchell said the new base was an outstanding, world-class facility: “It’s something Whanganui should be proud of.”
Dog handlers are used in the police force to track fleeing suspects, during search-and-rescue jobs and to detect firearms or explosives. They are also often deployed alongside the Armed Offenders Squad.
In August, Whanganui Dog Section Sergeant Sue Burridge, who has worked with her dog South for four years, said the relationship between police dog handlers and their dogs was incredibly special.
“You go to work with your best mate.
“It’s a bond I can’t even describe.”
Burridge said there was a need for more police dog handlers to be trained.
At the time, Coster said there was good coverage for dog handlers in Whanganui with four operational handlers and a supervisor, but across the country he would love to have more.
Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.