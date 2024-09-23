The new Whanganui police dog base will provide a better working experience for handlers and police dogs like South (pictured). Photo / Eva de Jong

The new Whanganui police dog base will provide a better working experience for handlers and police dogs like South (pictured). Photo / Eva de Jong

The new Whanganui police dog base at Castlecliff, which replaced an ageing facility, came at a cost of $600,000.

Financial details about the recently opened police dog base, obtained by the Chronicle through the Official Information Act, revealed there was a total cost of $600,000 for the Castlecliff facility.

A police spokesman said the new police dog base located at Pakura Place was a leased site built by a developer on behalf of the police. The developer purchased the land and built the dog kennels, facility and garaging.

“Police spent $520,000 in respect to the internal fit-out of the site.”

Police already owned the office building attached to the dog facility. It was relocated from Hawke’s Bay at a cost of $80,000.