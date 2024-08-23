“They were functional, but they weren’t fit for purpose like this.”

Coster said the Whanganui police station was one of the oldest in the portfolio and the dog base was “particularly unsuitable”.

“The requirements for a base like this are quite particular in terms of being away from neighbours who might find the noise frustrating.

“I think we’ll have a lot of jealous dog handlers around the country when they see this new facility.”

Coster said there was good coverage for dog handlers in Whanganui with four operational handlers and a supervisor, but across the country he would “love to have more”.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the dogs' former home at the Whanganui police station was "particularly unsuitable". Photo / Eva de Jong

Mitchell said the new base was an outstanding, world-class facility: “It’s something Whanganui should be proud of.”

He said dog handlers played a critical role in the police force.

“They’re often the first ones on the scene at violent incidents and escalating scenes that involve weapons where public safety is of a concern.”

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster, Sergeant Sue Burridge and Police Minister Mark Mitchell cut the opening ribbon for the new police dog base. Photo / Eva de Jong

Forlong said police dog handlers often were called to “the sharp end of things”.

Dog handlers can be used to track fleeing suspects, for search and rescue jobs and to detect firearms or explosives. They are also often deployed alongside the Armed Offenders Squad.

Frontline police dogs are always German shepherds but other specialist police dogs can be different breeds.

Burridge, who has worked with her dog South for four years, said the relationship between police dog handlers and their dogs was “incredibly special”.

“You go to work with your best mate.

“It’s a bond I can’t even describe.”

The enclosed kennels lead to an outdoor run at the new Whanganui police dog base. Photo / Eva de Jong

She said there was a need for more dog handlers to be trained by the police force.

“Ultimately, when we’re there we can often locate people who normally wouldn’t be found if it wasn’t for the dog.”

A view inside one of the purpose-built kennels at the Whanganui police dog base. Photo / Eva de Jong

The Bell St police station is set to be replaced by the Te Puna Hapori justice hub in two to three years, but the police dog base will remain at a separate site.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.