James Newell's surf lifesaving career began at the Mowhanau club in 1978.
James Newell’s 46-year career in surf lifesaving has been recognised with two major honours at this year’s national awards.
The Whanganui man received a distinguished service medal and became the second Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Service club member, after the late Colin Benbrook, to receive a lifetime membership to Surf Lifesaving New Zealand.
Newell said the service medal was awarded via a points system.
“It’s quite a stringent thing - you can’t just be a club for a few years to get it,” he said.
“I do scrutineering for IRBs [inflatable rescue boats] at a national level and I’m a judge and a referee, so that‘s all part of it.”
“Without being too morbid, the only way you get out of roles in clubs these days is in a coffin.”
Over the years, he has filled most roles at the club, including IRB officer, chairman, facilitator, coach and club captain.
Newell said swimming between the flags had remained a key message to the public since he started.
“New Zealand has never had a drowning between the flags, ever.
“Obviously, there are still a lot of drownings in this country - 200m, 300m outside the flags, after-hours when there are no flags - but when I look at my life in surf lifesaving, I reckon at least five people would be dead if I hadn’t been there to do a rescue.
“Most guards, when they’ve been around a few years, would probably say a similar thing.”
There were about 35 rescues in Whanganui waters over the last summer holiday period, including three after-hours rescues in one evening at Castlecliff Beach.
Newell said about 15 years ago, Castlecliff was rated one of those most dangerous beaches in New Zealand - “up there with Piha” - and that forced a rethink on patrolling.
“We had to change our style. From then on, we went to preventative rather than just rescuing,” he said.
“I call it sheep herding - If people were outside the flags, we would go and push them back into them.”
Whanganui lifeguard Ethan Bryers was nominated for surf lifeguard of the year at this year’s national awards, with Whanganui club patrol co-ordinator Daniel Comp receiving a nomination for junior surf contribution of the year.
Newell said he had no intention of retiring any time soon.
“I’ve got five years until I get my 50-year badge so I have to stay. That’s the big one for me.”
