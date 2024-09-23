He has been involved in Whanganui surf lifesaving since 1978.

“Originally, I joined the Mowhanau club and ended up as president and on the committee for years, then we joined with Castlecliff in 1989,” he said.

“I’ve carried on as president ever since then.

“Without being too morbid, the only way you get out of roles in clubs these days is in a coffin.”

Over the years, he has filled most roles at the club, including IRB officer, chairman, facilitator, coach and club captain.

Newell said swimming between the flags had remained a key message to the public since he started.

“New Zealand has never had a drowning between the flags, ever.

“Obviously, there are still a lot of drownings in this country - 200m, 300m outside the flags, after-hours when there are no flags - but when I look at my life in surf lifesaving, I reckon at least five people would be dead if I hadn’t been there to do a rescue.

“Most guards, when they’ve been around a few years, would probably say a similar thing.”

There were about 35 rescues in Whanganui waters over the last summer holiday period, including three after-hours rescues in one evening at Castlecliff Beach.

Newell said about 15 years ago, Castlecliff was rated one of those most dangerous beaches in New Zealand - “up there with Piha” - and that forced a rethink on patrolling.

A Whanganui Surf Lifesaving squad at Kai Iwi beach last summer. Photo / Shaun Libeau

“We had to change our style. From then on, we went to preventative rather than just rescuing,” he said.

“I call it sheep herding - If people were outside the flags, we would go and push them back into them.”

He said the most memorable rescue he had been part of was in 2018 when a father and daughter were extracted from a cove at Kai Iwi Beach over three hours.

“That had everyone involved and the club got the SAR [search and rescue] Gold Award. We went to Government House to get a plaque.

“I co-ordinated it but we had eight to 10 guards involved - young ones and older ones - and it was a pretty hair-raising rescue.”

Government funding in recent years, first with Labour and now with National, had improved surf lifesaving operations and clubs were not “out begging and borrowing” as much, Newell said.

He said good quality gear and training courses cost money, something clubs did not always have.

“Things are stepping up a level because of that funding and it is great to see.”

The club will receive $1m from the Whanganui District Council for a new operations centre and tower as part of the council’s long-term plan for 2024-34.

It will replace the existing building, which was built in 1956.

“Our nippers and cadets programme is really growing and that is helping to future-proof the club in terms of guards coming through,” Newell said.

“We need to keep our young people active and having a better facility will help us do that, and to meet the modern standards that people demand.”

In January, the club hosted its first junior carnival in 45 years.

Whanganui lifeguard Ethan Bryers was nominated for surf lifeguard of the year at this year’s national awards, with Whanganui club patrol co-ordinator Daniel Comp receiving a nomination for junior surf contribution of the year.

Newell said he had no intention of retiring any time soon.

“I’ve got five years until I get my 50-year badge so I have to stay. That’s the big one for me.”

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.