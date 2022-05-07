Mother's Day is this Sunday. Photo / 123RF

To celebrate Mother's Day we asked locals for the best advice their mother ever gave them.

Holly Davies, who is co-chair of the Whanganui Youth Council, says one simple piece of advice comes to mind.

Holly Davies (left) and Josephine Perkins (right) of the Youth Council share their mother's best advice. Photo / Supplied

Don't have four kids, get cats and kittens instead.

For another youth councillor Josephine Perkins, the advice from her mother was a little longer.

My mum has always been a huge part of my life and my biggest inspiration so whenever she gives me advice I know how important and helpful it will be to me.

However, the thing which has stuck with me for as long as I can remember is to always, always, try something new. Whether it be new foods, researching or learning about different cultures.

My mum taught me that getting out of my comfort zone and learning new things will always benefit me and even if I don't end up following that dream I know I have given everything my best shot.

Mother's Day is such an important day to cherish and thank the people in our lives who do so much for us, it never goes unnoticed.

Sosoli Talawadua is the women's and secondary schools' development officer for Whanganui Rugby and a former Black Fern.

Sosoli Talawadua from Wanganui Rugby says her mother's advice is to give freely. Photo / Bevan Conley

Something that she would always tell us is to give freely and not expect anything back in return. My parents just give all the time.

And I think that's served us pretty well throughout our lives. I guess if we're ever asked to do something or if somebody needs help we always make sure we try to offer what we can.

They both are just massive serving hearts. Always helping anyone even if it was giving their last dollar they had.

Even to this day they're still doing the same, out there serving their community.

Lisa Reweti, public programmes presenter at Whanganui Regional Museum, was born on Mother's Day.

Lisa Reweti says her mum took a "firm but fair" approach. Photo / Bevan Conley

My mum took a firm but fair approach.

She had some doozies, like "life is never fair".

My favourite one is "it will all work out on the end. If it hasn't worked out it's because it's not the end yet".

I still tell those two (phrases) to people now. Life really isn't fair, and the sooner you get used to that the easier it is.

Chairman of Tawhero School and the Whanganui Cook Island Community Nga Apai says he got very simple advice from his mother when he was young.

Nga Apai's mum has given him heaps of advice over the years. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mum always told me that my ears were there for listening and our eyes were there looking. I use my ears sometimes. I think they call it selective hearing.

Mum gave me heaps of advice over the years.

When you're a teenager it means nothing, but then you grow up and have kids of your own. They are going through the same stages as I did with my mum.

I know for a fact that in another 10 years they will say "oh yeah, I think mum and dad tried to tell me that", just like I did.

Alarm Watch general manager Wade Coneybeer said his mother's best advice involved the exchanging of funds.

Wade Coneybeer and his mother had a little secret growing up. Photo / Supplied

It was pretty much "don't tell your stepfather I gave you this money".

They owned the Four Square up on St Johns Hill when we were younger. She would always give me money and say "don't tell Colin". I never did. That probably rings true for a lot of people.

I guess the advice is "loose lips sink ships".

The offer of money from his mother continued.

You would go to her house and give her a hug and she would slip you a $20 note and be like "don't say anything".

That was even when I had a job and earned more than her. She was still slipping me Colin's money. It's been our little secret until now.

Community House manager Shelley Loader said her mother told her some time ago that it didn't take strength to be perfect, it took strength to be real.

Shelley Loader shares the advice from her mum that helped get her through a vulnerable time. Photo / Supplied

It was after I had divorced and moved back to Whanganui. Sometimes when you feel vulnerable you feel like you have to put on a face.

She just said: "Don't, there is nothing wrong with being who you are. You're perfect just as you are."

She thought about those words every time she put too much pressure on herself, Loader says.

Mums always have your back and make you feel better about things.

She also said to always wear good underwear because you never know when you're going to have an accident.

Sarjeant Gallery Trust chairman Nicola Williams said she lost her mother Pam Williams last October.

Nicola Williams lost her mother last October, and says she had many memorable sayings. Photo / Bevan Conley

Pam had many memorable sayings, and Pam personified tough love at its best and according to her generation.

They ranged from "sticks and stones will break your bones but names will never hurt you" to "social life is a complete waste of time".

We all miss her terribly.

Other sayings in Pam's arsenal included "don't disgrace the family", "never skite or talk about money", "work hard and be useful", "fight your own battles" and "treat everyone as you would like to be treated".

Whanganui local Costas Thrasyvoulou followed his mother Jennifer Thrasyvoulou into the teaching profession.

Whanganui secondary school teacher Costas Thrasyvoulou. Photo / Supplied

One thing mum said to me when I got into it was you have to learn to do the best you can in the time you've got, and accept it.

You want to put in as much as you can so you're not stuck in this perpetual scenario of spinning plates left, right and centre and keep everything up.

She was such a dedicated teacher. I have memories of us sitting eating dinner and she would be marking books.

That's not to say I haven't been marking late into the night myself, but her words gave me a different perspective and some longevity in a profession that can burn people out.