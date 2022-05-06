Lavenia Nauga-Grey (right) with her sisters Taina Nauga (left) and Catherine Nauga. Photo / Supplied

Lavenia Nauga-Grey (right) with her sisters Taina Nauga (left) and Catherine Nauga. Photo / Supplied

Each week we ask locals to describe how they would spend an ideal weekend in the region.

This week Emma Bernard talks to Lavenia Nauga-Grey, who is currently the women and secondary school rugby development officer for Whanganui Rugby.

I'd finish up at Whanganui Rugby about 4pm. Then I'll prepare for my rugby game, which would usually be on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday morning I'll go out for breakfast. I love Kristy's cafe, they've got some real good yummy kai there.

Then I'll head off down to the beach just to walk on the sand. Castlecliff beach to go and reconnect with the land and the sea.

Then I'll head down to whatever field we'll be playing at. This week we'll be playing at Spriggins Park at 1pm, so probably head down there after the beach.

Then we have our aftermatch at St John's Club, so we will go there for food and to reconnect with the other team.

On Sunday I'll go back to the beach and recover my body.