Young mum embarks on healthcare career

Training For You graduate Keely Aitchison is thriving in her new career, at Springvale Manor Rest Home. Photo / Karen Hughes/Training For You

Keely Aitchison became a sole parent at 17 and, for many years, her days were spent raising a child and caring for her elderly grandmother.

Last year, she made a big change.

"When my son started into after-school care, it opened up an opportunity for me to get back into school, and move forward with a bit of a future, for both of us," she says.

Keely enrolled in a free programme of study in healthcare, with Whanganui tertiary provider Training For You.

The 13-week healthcare programme provides essential knowledge and practical skills needed to gain entry-level work, in a health or wellbeing-related service.

Graduates of the programme are awarded the New Zealand Certificate in Health and Wellbeing, Level 2.

On the course recruitment day, Keely was lucky enough to bump into a friend she'd known for more than 13 years, so they joined the programme together. However, she quickly made new friends on campus too.

"The diversity of the class was great – of younger and older ages, of ethnicities, of religious backgrounds. It was such a good group. It was a good mix."

Halfway into the course, Covid-19 arrived. Keely's class had their programme schedule significantly disrupted by the pandemic when the campus had to shut down during the level 4 and 3 lockdowns. Despite this, all 13 students of that cohort completed the course successfully.

"We pushed hard. We worked together outside of class time, to push the last bit of our paperwork through."

Part of the group's success can be attributed to its strong network, largely instigated by Keely herself.

She says, "I think it's good to have that 'team' outside of the class hours. It doesn't make it feel like we're going through the struggles of life alone."

Now aged 26, Keely is a qualified caregiver with fulltime employment at Springvale Manor Rest Home, working in the secure Dementia Care unit.

One of her course classmates also works there, and another two are just along the street at Okere House. As well, one of the senior staff members at Springvale Manor is a Training For You graduate. She has been at the Rest Home for about four years and now helps to train new students coming through the programme, as they complete their placement hours.

Keely works the 4pm-midnight shift.

"I've got heaps of family support. Having that family support is definitely helpful in a lot of ways. I don't know what I would do without that family support, to be honest."

Her education at Training For You has also been invaluable.

"It has definitely made it a lot easier going in to this field. Nursing is where I want to be in the long run."

That and other goals are an exciting new thing for Keely.

"I have goals, where I didn't have that before. I was just focused on getting my son into school, sorting him, and then sorting me. But now I've got him sorted, it's my time to step in and do something for both of us."

Working in the dementia care unit has been a good learning experience.

"Coming in here made me realise that dementia behaviour isn't a personal thing – it's the disease hitting home."

Keely says that a good day at work is when she is being told she's 'the fallen angel' and 'great'.

She says, "They are the days you get thanked and praised, just for a cup of coffee. And you get the 'I love yous'. They are definitely the days you hold on to."

The residents' stories are also enlightening.

"You get to see some cool sides to life. Some of these residents have experienced things we won't ever get to see. I've heard their stories about them coming over on the boat for the first time, when there were dirt roads here. Hearing those stories is cool. It is rewarding.

"You're never going to go back to that, so it's cool to hear it. We've got a resident here whose dad helped build Whanganui Collegiate School from the ground up."

The Training For You healthcare programme is funded in partnership with the Ministry of Social Development.

Gloria Campbell, Regional Commissioner for Social Development, says, "We are pleased to have the services of Training for You delivering healthcare training. Gaining industry qualifications means learners can better position themselves for opportunities in the sector and wider labour market. I am delighted to hear about Keely's success."

Keely is happy in her new role and has some sound advice for those considering the field.

"Definitely know how to manage your time. And remember to take time out for you – that's important. Even if it's just a walk. I love nature, so on my days off, I am out of town on a bush walk, or up the river swimming, and that is me – I'm off!"