Musical Waitangi Day planned in Pātea but no event in Whanganui

Paepae in the Park will offer a full day of musical entertainment again this year. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui's usual Waitangi Day commemoration event won't be held this year but the annual Paepae in the Park in Pātea is all set to go ahead.

A full day of music is planned for Waitangi Day on February 6, organising committee chairwoman Melva Tucker said. It begins with a haka pōwhiri in the town's Centennial Park at 10am.

Usually there are also commemorations at Pākaitore/Moutoa Gardens in Whanganui. In recent years they have been organised by the Whakawhanake group - but they have regretfully decided not to hold an event this year.

"This has not been an easy decision to make, but we are in unprecedented times," the group said.

"Covid-19 has and will continue to affect us all ... As we reflect on the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi/Treaty of Waitangi it is paramount that we take care of those who we love, our neighbours, our colleagues and our communities."

The main band in Pātea this year is The Harmonic Resonators, an acoustic country/folk group from Tauranga, who will take the stage about 4pm.

"They put another twist on Māori songs. Who does yodelling in Māori?" Tucker said.

Most of the other bands and musicians are from the Taranaki area. They include Selah Saints, the Pātea Māori Club, Lady Renaissance and Boss Heke. Taiaroa Neho will again be MC. Tucker said she would like to add diversity next year, perhaps from a Cook Island group.

Added to the music will be food and craft stalls, with one tā moko artist coming from Auckland. There will also be artworks displayed in the strengthened Hunter Shaw building next to the park. The alcohol- and smoke-free day finishes at 5pm.

Paepae in the Park is in its 18th year of commemorating Waitangi Day.

It has a new committee, and Tucker thanked former secretary Mareta Marsters-Grubner and caterer Minnie Broughton.

"We need to give them a big thank you, on behalf of Paepae in the Park and the community," she said.