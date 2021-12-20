Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui's retail spending jumps while hospitality businesses struggle, new figures show

5 minutes to read
Owner of Whanganui's Maria Lane Eatery and Bar, Bryce Mason, says the business is struggling with labour shortages. Photo / NZME

Owner of Whanganui's Maria Lane Eatery and Bar, Bryce Mason, says the business is struggling with labour shortages. Photo / NZME

Ethan Griffiths
By
Ethan Griffiths

Multimedia journalist

Consumer spending in Whanganui is booming as the holiday season gets underway.

According to new figures from economic development agency Whanganui and Partners, consumer spending across the district for the week ending December 12 was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.