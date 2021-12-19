Whanganui's Covid-19 case in current outbreak now deemed recovered - Ministry of Health

Whanganui's first Delta case, announced a fortnight ago, is now deemed to be recovered. Photo / NZME

Whanganui's sole case of the Delta variant of Covid-19 has recovered, according to the Ministry of Health's daily Covid-19 update.

The case, which was discovered in the city on Saturday, December 4, had been isolating for the past two weeks at a designated quarantine facility, operated by the Whanganui DHB.

According to the Ministry of Health's the local case was deemed to be recovered on Saturday - exactly two weeks on from the original discovery of the infection.

The case did not spark any additional infections in the city, with just two possible exposure events made public.

The recovery of the local case comes as the Whanganui region feels the effect of a nearby outbreak of Covid-19.

The first location of interest within Whanganui city sparked by an out-of-town case was announced on Thursday - the Windermere Berry Farm and Cafe.

The business was visited by a confirmed case of Covid-19 on Saturday December 11 between 3pm and 3.30pm.

Anyone at the location at the time is asked to self-monitor for symptoms of Covid-19 for ten days after the date of exposure.