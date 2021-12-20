Whanganui kindergarten grows tallest sunflower in the region

Marie McFarland pupil Parker with their winning sunflower, which grew to a height of 149cm. Photo / Supplied

Marie McFarland pupil Parker with their winning sunflower, which grew to a height of 149cm. Photo / Supplied

A Whanganui kindergarten hasn't let Covid lockdowns and restrictions spoil the fun as the kids begin their journey as the next generation of gardeners.

Castlecliff's Marie McFarland Kindergarten was one of the 236 kindergartens around the country participating in the Daltons Sunflowers in Kindergartens project.

Over the past four months, children have been learning about gardening through competing to grow the tallest sunflower and widest sunflower head in their region.

Marie McFarland were the winners of the Tallest Sunflower in the Wellington region, with their sunflower plant measuring 149cm.

The goal of the biennial project is to create a platform for children to learn about gardening in a practical way.

They develop skills and a basic understanding of plants, through sowing seeds and growing seedlings, planting them out and daily care of their plants.

Teacher Robyn Gunn said this is the second year they've taken part in the project and it ties in well with other gardening activities they do.

"We missed out on it last year because of the Covid situation, but the previous year they took part. We also had the tallest sunflower that year too.

"This year ours didn't grow as tall. I thought, ah well, we are part of the competition so I'll measure it up and send it in. I was really surprised to get a call saying we won."

Daltons provided the seed mix, potting mix, pots and instructions for the children to use.

"It's all pretty straightforward, even if you aren't familiar with gardening.

"We had just started on the Monday, and on the Wednesday we went into lockdown."

Once the region moved into Level 3, the staff at Marie McFarland created kits to send home to the children so that they could do them at home.

"It was something lovely to share with people in that craziness of lockdown."

Gunn said it is a neat project to be a part of and a great first step for kindergarten children.

"You start with a little seed and you see it grow. It is quite exciting how they come through the soil. For them to see the whole process and see the flower come out, they just love it. It is the start of their journey learning about planting and what can happen."