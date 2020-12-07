Whanganui's Pack the Bus collects Christmas food and toys for charities

Generous Whanganui people have packed a Tranzit bus with food and presents. Photo / Lewis Gardner

A Tranzit bus packed full of food and toys will help make sure Christmas is memorable for everyone in Whanganui.

The Pack the Bus initiative - which collected food and toys for two charities - began on November 30 with a 7am breakfast at Property Brokers, Whanganui manager Ritesh Verma said.

The next day businesses sent texts, and the driver took the bus around town picking up toys for children and non-perishable food items.

On December 2 there was a lunchtime event at Majestic Square, with a sausage sizzle and performers. On Thursday, December 3, the bus parked outside Trafalgar Square and carried on collecting money, toys and food.

"Some people had come to the shopping centre especially for that," Verma said.

That evening it picked up more at Belmont during a twilight golf session. On Friday it collected food items donated at St Mary's and Churton schools during their mufti days, and that night there was a barbecue at MTF Finance.

A bus full of food and presents is unpacked at Property Brokers Whanganui. Photo / Lewis Gardner

People kept giving all through the week, and again on Saturday morning at the Whanganui River Markets. After that the bus was unpacked.

City Mission brought a truck to take away food items, and the toys were driven straight to Birthright on the bus. The cash amount of almost $2000 that was collected will be split between the two charities.

Whanganui District Health Board was a standout contributor, Verma said. Hospital departments were challenged to give the most. The board also donated a T-shirt autographed by director general of health, Ashley Bloomfield.

It is up for auction, with bids reaching well over $1000.