Whanganui weekend: 5 things to do

RUGBY

Were you one of the lucky ones to score tickets to today's Whanganui v Wairarapa-Bush? The Bruce Steel Memorial Cup is on the line at Cooks Gardens at 2.30pm.

Brendan Kitto Photo / Bevan Conley

EXHIBITION

A Gallery & Gallery 85 features painted, drawn, photographed and sculptured landscapes by Brendan Kitto, Catherine Macdonald, Chester Borrows, Lynn Hurst, Madeleine Child, Matt Dutton, Michael Haggie, Paul Rayner, Peter Ireland & Wesley John Fourie. 85 Glasgow St.

SPORT

It's Bok to the future as the All Blacks take on South Africa again on Saturday night on the Gold Coast, having already secured the Rugby Championship in Townsville last weekend. Sky Sport 1, kickoff 11.05pm NZT.

MUSIC

It's 30 years since the seminal Nevermind was released and made Nirvana a household name. But when's the last time you listened to it? It's easy to forget how many great tracks the album is packed with – it's a classic from start to finish. Smells like nostalgia.

ON THE BOX

Tonight's 7pm movie on Three is A Knight's Tale. Starring Heath Ledger, it's the story of a lowborn who reinvents himself as a nobleman following a medieval jousting tournament.