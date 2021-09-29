'Unnecessary bureaucracy': South Taranaki joins councils pushing back on Three Waters Reform

South Taranaki District Mayor Phil Nixon has criticised the government's three waters reforms, labelling the reforms "unnecessary bureaucracy". Photo / NZME

South Taranaki District Council (STDC) has joined the growing list of councils airing concerns around Three Waters Reform, with the council saying they are not convinced of the case for change.

The council held an extraordinary meeting on Monday afternoon to consider the proposed reforms.

The current proposal put forward by central government would see South Taranaki's water infrastructure centralised to a body covering 22 councils across the central North Island, including Whanganui and Rangitīkei.

The meeting comes after councils around the country were given eight weeks to analyse the Government's reform proposal and provide feedback before the beginning of October.

South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon said the wider council is not convinced of the case for wholesale change on water.

"While we acknowledge that better regulation of the water sector is needed, we are seriously concerned about the impacts of a 'one-size fits all' and centralisation approach on our communities," Nixon said.

The first-term mayor said it's likely the council will have no direct control over the proposed entities, and accountability to the local community would be almost non-existent.

"The complex accountability framework, with performance overseen by regulators, guidance coming from a national policy statement, oversight from a regional representative group, board performance oversight from an independent selection panel and regulatory oversight from regional councils, is nothing short of unnecessary bureaucracy," he said.

Alongside concerns around the need for reform, the council also questioned figures put forward by the Government, suggesting reforms would significantly reduce the cost to ratepayers in years to come.

The council has expressed concerns about the possibility of water infrastructure being privatised by successive governments, if the reforms go ahead. Photo / NZME

"We need to know more about how the Government came to those figures because I doubt they will guarantee that any new entity will have [household] water accounts not exceeding $1,220 per annum in 30 years' time," Nixon said.

The council also raised concerns about the reforms opening the door for future governments to make legislative change allowing water infrastructure to be privatised.

Council hoping for consultation period

STDC also raised concerns surrounding the Government's process for wider community consultation when it comes to the reforms.

Currently, the Government hasn't formally consulted the wider public on the proposed reforms, instead asking only councils themselves for views on the proposal.

That lack of formal consultation led to Rangitīkei District Council initiating a makeshift 'engagement' period, where a letter was sent to every household encouraging residents to fill out a survey on the reforms.

While South Taranaki hasn't yet taken that step, Nixon says the council hopes the Government doesn't neglect community consulation.

"The assets we are talking about have been paid for by our communities.

"As such, we expect that the Government will, or at least will give us the ability to, effectively consult with our communities before any decisions are made on whether to support these reforms or not."

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta last week said wider consultation was on the cards.