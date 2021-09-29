Whanganui rangatahi seek answers to Covid-19 vaccination concerns

The Whanganui Covid-19 vaccination centre on Victoria Ave. Photo / File

Whanganui rangatahi are hosting a live online Q&A session to create space for young people to ask questions about Covid-19 and the vaccination.

The session will be run by a team called Rangatahi Takeover. They will host guests Che Wilson and Dr Rawiri Jansen and will encourage young people tuning in to ask questions about the virus and jabs.

The Deputy Director-General of the Ministry of Health's Māori Health Directorate, John Whaanga, said of the nearly 1200 cases in the current outbreak only 4 per cent of those eligible for a jab were fully immunised and 260 were tamariki under the age of 12, who are unable to get vaccinated.

"Those 260 tamariki who became cases are a stark reminder of how dangerous Covid can be, especially for those who can't get vaccinated," Whaanga said.

"That's why it's important we continue to encourage our friends and whānau to get vaccinated as soon as possible, not only to protect themselves but to also protect those of our whānau unable to do so."

The latest district health board figures show Māori vaccination rates are still the lowest of any ethnicity in Aotearoa.

In the Whanganui District Health Board region, 51 per cent of eligible Māori have received their first dose of the vaccine and 29.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.

This compares with overall statistics for the Whanganui DHB region showing more than 70 per cent of the eligible population has received one dose, and 46 per cent is fully vaccinated.

Local health providers are continuing their drive to lift the numbers.

‌

In the Whanganui region, more vaccination clinics are giving walk-in jabs for people who don't have an appointment.

Māori health providers have opened most of their clinics to walk-ins, and to drive-ins at drive-through clinics.

Walk-ins are also welcome at pop-up clinics run by the Whanganui District Health Board.

• The session will be live-streamed on the Tukua Storytelling Studio Facebook page at 8pm on Thursday, September 30.