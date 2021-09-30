Free bus travel for vaccinations in Horizons region

Bus travel to get vaccinated will be free until December 31. Photo / NZME

Horizons Regional Council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency are offering free bus rides for people travelling to and from their Covid-19 vaccinations.

Horizons wants to do its bit for the vaccination effort, the council's public transport committee chairman Sam Ferguson said, by reducing barriers to anyone getting vaccinated.

It's an awesome gesture and greatly appreciated, Whanganui District Health Board's officer in charge of vaccine rollout, Louise Allsop, said.

Transport to vaccination sites was an issue for some people, she said.

Passengers will have to provide proof to get a free ride.

"If someone is using the bus to get to or from their vaccination they just need to show the bus driver their appointment information, which they would have received via text message, email, letter or vaccine card," Ferguson said.

People going to their first vaccination will have been given a code, which they can show on their phone or write down, Allsop said. People going for their second vaccination can show the card they were given at their first vaccination.

The free travel also applies to caregivers and dependants who need to travel with the person getting vaccinated. Allsop said that was especially encouraging.

"Anything that makes it easier for people to be vaccinated and protected from Covid-19 is very welcome."

People can go online to bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz or call freephone 0800 282 926 8am-8pm, seven days a week, to book their vaccine, Ferguson said.

The travel offer runs until December 31.

He said it's still important for bus passengers to wear face coverings and scan the Covid QR code when they get on the buses.