Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Lifestyle

Gardening: Hardy plants for hardy places

By
7 mins to read
Bottlebrush (Callistemon) thrives in dry, sunny areas of the garden, writes Gareth Carter.

Bottlebrush (Callistemon) thrives in dry, sunny areas of the garden, writes Gareth Carter.

OPINION

Good moisture during the past few weeks makes it a great time to make new shrub and tree plantings.

A dry summer every now and again can mean a garden comes somewhat unstuck. If

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle