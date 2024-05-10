When growing vegetables we need to think ahead to the next season, writes Gareth Carter.

OPINION

There are so many edible plants that can be grown in any garden throughout New Zealand.

No matter the space, big or small or even in pots, there is a plant that will be productive for you.

When growing vegetables we need to be thinking ahead to the next season. If you have not got vegetables planted for winter, some fast-maturing ones to grow include pak choi, spinach, silverbeet and radishes. Broccoli planted now will likely be ready in August; cauliflowers and cabbage in September.

The main planting of vegetables for harvesting in winter is generally done in late February and March to harvest in June and July.

Cloches are like a greenhouse but cheaper. This month is a good time to bring out any cloches you have or consider buying some or making your own. They are useful in the vegetable garden for warming the soil before sowing peas, onions etc. The warmer the soil at this time of year, the better the seed germination. They are useful for covering lettuces, keeping off birds and warming up the soil, speeding up growth for winter plantings.

Broad beans are a cool season crop and it is time to start sowing them now, with a second sowing in June or July as a successive crop. They are normally ready for eating in 16 weeks. They are best grown in full sun in well-dug soil and sheltered from the wind. Protect them with bird netting as the seeds germinate because the birds tend to pull them out.

Place seeds in double rows 10-25cm apart and set the double rows about 90cm apart. This will help ensure that there is good pollination. Sow 5cm deep, cover with fine soil and keep moist. Water regularly as this is important during pod setting. Pods picked at a young stage can be eaten whole although normally they are left to mature and only the beans are eaten. Broad beans like lime and sulphate of potash – apply it to the ground before sowing. Check out the variety Mr Green Seed; it is part of a range of seeds called Chefs Best distributed by Ican.

The Ican brand has been developed by a group of independent garden centres with the aim to put quality and value first, addressing the issue that we are in an age where price is often pushed lower at the compromise of quality. Garden experts have carried out extensive trials and sought advice from vegetable seed specialists in New Zealand and internationally to find the best varieties for the New Zealand home gardener.

You can sow a row or two of peas if you wish to grow your own. Peas like lime added to the soil. Soak the seeds for four to six hours to hasten germination. If sown now, you should be picking them by October. The top variety which is part of the Chefs Best Ican range is Pea Magic; it has dark green pods on vigorous high-yielding plants. Good resistance to fusarium and powdery mildew means you keep picking until the last pod is produced.

If you are keen to grow your own onions from seed, now is the time to be sowing sweet red, odourless and, of course, Pukekohe long keeper. The soil for all onions, shallots and garlic should be fertilised with potato food. When planting onions make sure the ground is thoroughly firmed.

Overwintering vacant beds with a green crop

If you do not intend to plant a winter vegetable garden, rather than letting the area become invaded with weeds, it is recommended you sow a green crop. Growing a green crop is also good for flower beds and new garden sections. The most popular are blue lupin and mustard.

Blue lupin is useful for the maintenance of soil fertility. It assists in recycling lost nutrients from your subsoil and adds a good level of nitrogen which is available to your next crops.

Mustard aids in the control of wire worm nematodes etc, which are problems often associated with root crops (carrots, parsnips etc). Mustard also reduces the chances of any soil-borne diseases within about 40 days of digging in (if clubroot is a problem, don’t plant brassica crops after mustard).

Strawberry runner planting season

Now is a good time to prepare for strawberries. Bareroot bundles of plants should be ordered in the garden centre now to ensure you do not miss out on getting plants at the best price (they generally come in bundles of 25 plants).

Strawberries would have to be the most popular berry fruit and a small patch in the home garden can provide a good supply over a long season. They tolerate a little shade but crop better and earlier in a sunny situation. A practical idea is to plant strawberry plants under the clothesline where the flapping clothes will act to scare away birds. Avoid planting in areas which have been growing potatoes, tomatoes, peppers, aubergines or raspberries within the past three years because strawberries can contract verticillium wilt and other root diseases from these crops.

Strawberry plants can be grown on a wide range of soils although medium to fairly heavy acid soils are best within a pH range of 5.8 to 6.2. Soils can be improved by the addition of compost or other organic material. Good drainage is essential. Prepare the strawberry bed by digging in compost or manure several weeks before planting. Polythene or weed mat can be set down to suppress weeds, reduce disease risk and advance the crop.

For more gardening information visit www.springvalegardencentre.co.nz

Gareth Carter is the general manager of Springvale Garden Centre.