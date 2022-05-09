There should be clear skies in Whanganui from Wednesday onwards. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui can expect some light rain this week.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said rain was expected tonight while tomorrow would also get off to a damp, cloudy start.

"It will be cloudy for the rest of the day, with the chance of an odd shower.

"Once Tuesday is done and dusted the weather fines up considerably, though."

There would be clear skies and light wind from Wednesday to Friday, and perhaps even into the weekend, McInnes said.

"You might start to feel cooler temperatures on Tuesday, but the drop will be noticeable in the days after that, especially with overnight temperatures.

"We are looking at mid-to-low single digits (C)."

"I wouldn't be surprised to see a few frosts in places, not necessarily in Whanganui city itself but more inland."

McInnes said the daytime high tomorrow would be 17C, followed by 15C on Wednesday.

Temperatures would slowly rise from there, with 16C on Thursday, 18C on Friday and 19C on Saturday.