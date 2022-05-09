UCOL is transitioning to co-branding before fully integrating into Te Pūkenga. Photo / Bevan Conley

UCOL, as it is known, is one step closer to being no more.

The central North Island tertiary education provider is transitioning to become part of Te Pūkenga, The New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology.

The transition begins this month with a new co-branded look, which includes the new name "Te Pūkenga" and a new logo representing the strong base of the harakeke.

Te Pūkenga was established in 2020 as part of the Government's response to the Reform of Vocational Education.

It is an amalgamation of the country's 16 institutes of technology and polytechnics.

UCOL chief executive Dr Linda Sissons said the creation of Te Pūkenga was the most significant change to vocational education in decades, and UCOL staff were right there helping to shape it.

UCOL senior communications adviser Jeremy Bryson said this change was significant because it brought together the collective knowledge and resources of education and training providers from across the country.

"A key benefit of this united network is that ākonga (students) will have more flexibility for when, where, and how they learn, whether it's on campus, online, or in work," Bryson said.

"From next year, all ākonga at our community campuses in Whanganui, Wairarapa, Horowhenua, Manawatū, and our online and in-work students, will be enrolled with Te Pūkenga," Sissons said.

Her team will be helping the transition to Te Pūkenga go smoothly, and provide support where needed around the country.

UCOL Head of Marketing & Brand, Tessa Lyons, said the team was taking a staged approach to the rollout of the co-brand.

Digital and marketing activities will be changed first, along with new materials as they are replaced or reprinted.

"The UCOL brand is well known, we have taken great pride in it over the years, and it has served our communities well.

"Now we are transitioning to co-branding before fully integrating the Te Pūkenga brand story.

"By this time next year, the Te Pūkenga brand story will be synonymous with learning and upskilling across Aotearoa."