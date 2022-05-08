Manjot Singh has been on Victoria Avenue for six years. Photo / Bevan Conley

Manjot Singh is the owner of Mexican restaurant La Quattro on Victoria Avenue.

He moved to Whanganui six years ago after working as a chef in Auckland.

Singh took the time to answer 10 quickfire questions from Mike Tweed after a busy Saturday shift.

What is your favourite thing to do in Whanganui?

I would say walking around Virginia Lake. I just love it, it's always nice up there. There are lots of places to sit too, and you can grab a coffee at the cafe (Funky Duck).

Aside from La Quattro, what are some of your other favourite local restaurants?

The Citadel, then it would be Mud Ducks. I like trying everything out. There isn't a particular dish I always go for.

What inspired you to start a Mexican restaurant in the River City?

I was working as a chef in a Mexican restaurant for four or five years, and I was looking for something of my own. I started searching for places all around New Zealand and actually came to Palmerston North to view a couple of restaurants for sale. We thought we'd come back through Whanganui and stayed here for a night. There was an LJ Hooker display in the window and this place was listed. It just happened from there, and the rest is history.

As a big fan of travel, what are some countries on your to-see list?

Mexico is definitely on the list. I was planning it before Covid and everything was pretty much done, but obviously the borders closed up. I'm looking to travel again this year. I'll start with food adventures and see how it goes.

Has Whanganui got on board with Mexican cuisine?

It was really hard at the start. When you go with Mexican, people are scared that it's going to be super spicy. We started with more traditional stuff, with lots of coriander and chillis in there, but we brought the tone down a bit so that everybody could enjoy it.

If someone still wants it really hot, we can do it for them.

What do you think Whanganui's best-kept secret is?

I think that would be Bushy Park. Again, it's great for walks. My wife loves it out there so I just go with her.

La Quattro is famous for its incredibly hot chicken and rice dish. How do you reach that level of spice?

Initially, we just cooked it for my cousin who had moved to Whanganui. He loves spicy food. It wasn't planned to go on the menu but it's turned into a bit of a local favourite. There are six different chillis in there. We usually do it at a medium level but the chefs love it when someone asks for hot.

Do you have any plans to open another eatery in Whanganui?

There are plans going on, for sure. Let's see how things go. Hopefully it will be sorted by the end of next month.

Does it feel like La Quattro is getting back to normal after the lockdowns of the last two years?

It was really busy after we had the first lockdown (2020), but when the vaccine passes were introduced it was the quietest time we ever had. Since that has been lifted we have been crazy busy.

Even in the quiet times we were still able to pay our bills. I feel thankful to be here in Whanganui. I was a bit scared at the start (of the business) because people said nothing usually lasted more than two years here, but others were like 'if you do good food the people will support you'.

What advice would you give to your 15-year-old self?

Dream big, work hard and take risks. It's okay to not start perfect but what's important is that you start somewhere and keep going. Eventually, everything will come on the right track.