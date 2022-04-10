Jane Corcoran says the staff and students at Brunswick School love their connection to the outdoors. Photo / Logan Tutty

Self-described "jack of all trades" and Brunswick School principal Jane Corcoran steps up to answer Logan Tutty's questions in this week's Q&A.

How long have you been the principal at Brunswick School and what drew you to the school?

I have been the principal of Brunswick School since April 2019. Prior to that, I was the principal at Waitōtara School. Brunswick School has always appealed to me. I grew up in Westmere and attended Brunswick Pony Club which was next door. I have strong connections around Brunswick with many childhood and family friends still in the area. Brunswick School is a stunning environment surrounded by picturesque trees and green paddocks.

What is it like being the leader at a smaller rural school? What differences does Brunswick have versus other schools you have worked at in the past?

Leading a rural school is a specialist role. You have to be a jack of all trades. Loving the outdoors and sport is essential. It's extremely hard work but also very rewarding. I've taught at a lot of schools all over the world and the kids at Brunswick School amaze me, they are so kind, chatty and friendly to everyone. To be honest, I've enjoyed pretty much every school that I have worked at. Some of the ones in the London and Newcastle housing estates were pretty tough though.

At Brunswick School, you pride yourselves on being a rural Enviroschool. Can you talk about why that is important and how your environment has helped with that status?

Being an Enviroschool is really fun. The staff and students love our connection to the outdoors. The students are instrumental in raising issues and seeking solutions to how best we can care for our environment. Our school grounds are superb, offering lots of space for school gardens, an orchard, chicken coop and a fantastic forest area for hut building. Currently, the students are making fabulous huts with the macrocarpa hedge branches that have just been trimmed. Also, the students and a school dad have just finished building a school produce stall selling feijoas from our orchard. The community is also bringing along produce for sale such as walnuts, apples, and one talented school mum put together some lovely floral arrangements. Everything is selling like hotcakes.

What is the best thing about your job?

The kids; I love the conversations and stories.

It's a sunny Saturday morning in Whanganui. What are some of your favourite things to do?

Going for a run with my two dogs, Gus and Freddie, down the gully at the back of our horse farm.

Where are some of your favourite places you have travelled to in New Zealand and abroad? Is there a place on your list that you would love to visit?

After my first two years of teaching, I went on an OE. Morocco, Turkey and Italy were my favourites. I would love to go to South America and Broadway in New York. In terms of NZ travel, I have been to most places around our beautiful country. I'm heading to Great Barrier Island later in the year as part of my Rural Leadership mentoring role. I have never been so I'm really excited about heading over.

Who are some of the artists you love listening to? Do you have any favourite albums?

On my Spotify playlist you will find a real range of songs but lots of the oldies like Suzanne Vega, Stevie Wonder, David Bowie, Eric Clapton and Elton John. 'Pour Some Sugar on Me' by Def Leppard is often played as an energiser before sport. I'm a sucker for catchy songs, no matter what the era or genre.

What are some of your favourite things about Whanganui?

Whanganui is a beautiful city. Virginia Lake, the river markets, the Durie Hill tower and the artist studios are all places I like to show off to out-of-town friends. I loved Kowhai Park as a kid. It's wonderful to have a childhood treasure still standing and looking great.

What event in history would you most like to have been at?

That's a really difficult question. It's not been long in history but the one that comes to mind first is last year's Melbourne Cup. Verry Elleegant, who was born and raised on our stud farm, Grangewilliam Stud, won. Winning the Melbourne Cup is a huge achievement for a stud farm and it would have been very special for my husband and I to have been there. Also a good excuse for a new outfit.

What advice would you give to your 15-year-old self?

Basically, all the lyrics from the '90s Baz Luhrmann song 'Everybody's Free to Wear Sunscreen'.