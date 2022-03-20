Nikki Groves with the newest arrival to her family - Lois the Griffon. Photo / Bevan Conley

Nikki Groves is a midfielder for the league-winning Whanganui Athletic Women's football team and the general manager of Harcourts Whanganui.

She answered 10 question from Mike Tweed.

What is your favourite thing to do in Whanganui?

At the moment it would be walking my dog Lois and stopping off for a trim caramel latte at Jolt on Victoria Ave. Do me and the owner share dog pictures on Facebook? Yes we do. Is my dog cuter? Yes she is.

How do you think the city has changed over the years?

It's definitely become more of a destination for younger people. Everyone always says 'I'm never moving back' but when they have families I think they appreciate what this place has to offer.

I'm liking the new Fitzherbert Avenue extension out to Castlecliff too. That's a definite improvement for Whanganui. It makes access to our seaside suburb easier for people.

How do you think Whanganui could improve?

We could always do with a few more restaurants, and maybe a couple more family-oriented things to do. How about bringing back ten pin bowling? Let's bring Cobb and Co back as well.

What is Whanganui's best kept secret?

This might be a little bit out of left-field, but I'm going to go with Whanganui's roller hockey set up. If you look at my partner Dean (Fitness), it's opened up so many options for him. He has played all over the world. It's an alternate sport, so there aren't a million other players like rugby for example.

Would you rather dance or sing to every song you hear?

Those are literally the two things I cannot and will not do. If I had to sing a song it would be 'The Longest Time' by Billy Joel. That's a good tune, but people would be feeling like it was the longest time if they had to listen to it.

Do you think the current demand for houses in Whanganui is showing any sign of slowing down?

There are definitely more listings coming to the market, but things have been a little bit tough for buyers lately with the government changes around the CCCFA (Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act). Lenders are scrutinising everybody's spending.

The government is relaxing those rules in June though. That will help people who are looking to buy their first home.

Are there any suburbs in Whanganui that are more popular these days, in terms of house sales?

Absolutely. Castlecliff is a classic example. Traditionally, a seaside suburb is the one of the most desirable places and Whanganui is now keeping up with the rest of the world. Castlecliff is getting the credit it deserves. Whanganui East is going really well as well.

I think Whanganui as a whole is getting more attractive to out of town buyers.

You can invite any three people from history to dinner. Who would they be and why?

The first one would be Frederick Winslow Taylor. He invented Taylorism, which is a system of scientific management. It basically means everybody does a little part of a job. Ford did it with car manufacturing, and it streamlined the whole process.

Next it would be Kurt Cobain. He has a really interesting story. The same goes for Anthony Bourdain.

Kurt could play 'Lake of Fire' off Nirvana's MTV Unplugged album. It was actually written by a band called Meat Puppets, Nirvana's version of it is one of my favourite songs.

I would ask all three for one piece of advice.

Which event from history would you most like to have been at?

All or any part of the renaissance, because that was when the modern world was created. So many amazing artists, scientists and innovators were around, and there was an economic rebirth.

Leonardo da Vinci would be one person I would like to see go about his work.

How do you see Whanganui in 50 years?

I hope it will be a bustling metropolis, but still family-oriented and still with a focus on arts and culture. The port revitalisation and other innovative additions will continue to make Whanganui a place of choice for those looking to relocate to our beautiful city.

We are in good hands with the next generation. There will be amazing ideas and technological advances. The future is exciting.