Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

The Monday Q&A: Nikki Groves on Kurt Cobain, roller hockey and trim caramel lattes

4 minutes to read
Nikki Groves with the newest arrival to her family - Lois the Griffon. Photo / Bevan Conley

Nikki Groves with the newest arrival to her family - Lois the Griffon. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Nikki Groves is a midfielder for the league-winning Whanganui Athletic Women's football team and the general manager of Harcourts Whanganui.

She answered 10 question from Mike Tweed.

What is your favourite thing to do in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.