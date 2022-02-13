Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

The Monday Q&A: Whanganui artist Des Bovey on art, adventure and a cocktail of personalities

6 minutes to read
New Zealand is a kinder place to grow old than France, Des Bovey says. Photo / Supplied

Laurel Stowell
By
Laurel Stowell

Reporter

Artist, illustrator and collector Des Bovey has returned to the town where he was born - he is now a fluent French speaker and the owner of West African statues and masks. He answers some

