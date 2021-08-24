Whanganui weather: What to expect this week

Rain on Friday and Saturday will interrupt Whanganui's fine streak of weather. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui's dry weather is set to continue, but only for another couple of days.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said there would be some cloud around on Wednesday and Thursday, before things got "a bit wet" on Friday.

"That rain will be clearing out and easing throughout the day on Saturday," Corrigan said.

He said Whanganui's high temperatures would remain between 16C and 18C for the rest of the week.

"That's very seasonal heading into the last week of winter.

"There'll be a high of 17C on Wednesday, 18C on Thursday, 17C on Friday and 18C on Saturday."

Overnight temperatures would be 6C on Wednesday and 10C on Thursday and Friday, Corrigan said.

Both Saturday and Sunday nights would bring temperatures around 8C.

"It's looking to be a fine day on Sunday, with a high of 16C."

Corrigan said MetService had updates online about the best time of day to get out of the house during Covid-19 alert level 4.

"We are doing regular bubble walk forecasts, which is pretty handy at the moment."

The updates cover three periods of the day - 9am to 12pm, 12pm to 3pm, and 3pm to 6pm.