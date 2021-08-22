Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Whanganui testing spree continues over first weekend in lockdown

There were 250 Covid-19 swabs taken at Whanganui DHB's main testing facility over the weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

There were 250 Covid-19 swabs taken at Whanganui DHB's main testing facility over the weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

More than 200 Covid-19 tests were taken during the weekend in Whanganui, with the Whanganui DHB continuing its testing spree to ensure Covid-19 isn't in the local community.

The continuation of widespread testing follows the discovery of three locations of interest across the Whanganui DHB, including BP in Bulls, Z in Waiouru and at the Waiouru public toilet facility.

According to figures provided by the DHB on Monday, 130 tests were taken at its main testing facility on the grounds of Whanganui Hospital on Saturday, and 120 swabs on Sunday.

The locations of interest in the Whanganui DHB catchment were all visited on Monday, August 16, and are:

• The BP petrol station in Bridge St in Bulls between 9.30pm and 10pm.

• The Z petrol station in Waiouru on State Highway 1 between 6.30pm and 7pm.

• The Waiouru public toilets at the same time as above.

According to a DHB spokesperson, only people who are symptomatic or who have been at a location of interest should be presenting for testing.

"As there has been high demand for Covid-19 tests, Whanganui DHB wants to emphasise that only people with cold or flu-like symptoms, people who have been at a location of interest in Bulls, Waiouru, Tokoroa, Auckland, the Coromandel or Wellington at the specified time and date, and those who have been in contact with a positive case need to get tested."

Meanwhile, the DHB's Covid-19 vaccination rollout has hit a further milestone, with 15,000 people in the DHB catchment now fully vaccinated.

That milestone follows the New Zealand-wide rollout reaching a total of 1 million people now fully vaccinated, announced by Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins on Sunday.

As at Monday morning, the DHB had delivered a total of 39,816 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. About 24,300 of those are first doses, while 15,500 are second doses.

On Saturday, more than 900 doses were delivered across the DHB, while on Sunday 610 doses were delivered - a mix of the DHB's main vaccination centre in Victoria Ave, general practices and iwi health providers.

Covid-19 testing centres

• Whanganui DHB Testing Centre, Whanganui Hospital (no appointment needed)

• The Space, Seddon St, Raetihi (no appointment needed)

• Living Waters Medical Centre, Whanganui

• Te Oranganui, Te Waipuna Medical Centre, Whanganui

• Whanganui Accident and Medical, Whanganui

• Bulls Medical Centre, Bulls

• Stewart Street Surgery, Marton

• Taihape Health Centre, Taihape (10am-noon only)