Due date for Whanganui District Council rates payments extended

The due date for the first instalment of 2021-22 rates has been extended from Wednesday, August 25, to Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Chief financial officer Mike Fermor said the extension also applies to the 2.5 per cent discount for property owners who pay the full year's rates by the due date.

"During alert level 4, council offices are closed to the public but rates payments can be made online through internet banking, or on the council's rates page. The credit card surcharge is also temporarily suspended for online payments while our office is closed," Fermor said.

This change in the due date will not affect those paying by direct debit as the payment will be deducted as usual.

"Alert level 4 will also affect those who have made an appointment for a rates rebate, as our offices are closed. Please call the council to reschedule."

Those eligible for the rates rebate can also apply for the rebate online.

The council can be contacted 24/7 on 06 349 0001 for further information about rates or any other services during Covid-19 Alert Level 4.