Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Whanganui DHB a third of the way through its vaccination rollout

Whanganui DHB has delivered over 40,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui DHB has hit a Covid-19 vaccination milestone, with more than 40,000 doses now delivered across its catchment.

As of 8am on Tuesday, 40,820 doses of the Pfizer vaccine had been delivered - putting the DHB more than a third of the way through its vaccination rollout.

On Monday there was a record 63,332 vaccinations across the country - 996 of which were in the Whanganui DHB catchment.

Meanwhile, 120 people were tested for Covid-19 on Monday.

Seventy-six tests were taken at the DHB's main testing facility in the grounds of Whanganui Hospital, while a further 25 tests were taken at Ruapehu Health in Raetihi.

A number of other tests were taken at GP clinics around the district.

The continuation of testing comes as a further 41 positive cases of Covid-19 were announced on Tuesday afternoon - 38 in Auckland and a further 3 in Wellington.

A number of those who have presented for testing have been either close contacts of positive cases or have visited a location of interest, including the BP in Bulls, and the Z station and public toilet facility in Waiouru.

Whanganui DHB chief executive Russell Simpson told the Chronicle on Monday that while there are no positive cases in Whanganui, there are a number of people deemed close contacts of cases currently residing in the DHB catchment.

‌

The DHB continues to advise anyone who has visited a location of interest or who has symptoms of the virus to present for testing.

Covid-19 testing centres

• Whanganui DHB Testing Centre, Whanganui Hospital (no appointment needed)

• The Space, Seddon St, Raetihi (no appointment needed)

• Living Waters Medical Centre, Whanganui

• Te Oranganui, Te Waipuna Medical Centre, Whanganui

• Whanganui Accident and Medical, Whanganui

• Bulls Medical Centre, Bulls

• Stewart Street Surgery, Marton

• Taihape Health Centre, Taihape (10am-noon only, please call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 to register, and then call the practice for an appointment.)