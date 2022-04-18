Rain is expected to arrive mid-week in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

The next few days will bring a mixed bag of weather to Whanganui.

MetService meteorologist Kyle Lee said conditions should remain dry until tomorrow .

"That's when things could change slightly, with isolated showers expected.

"Northwesterlies start to kick in on Thursday. You've got cloud increasing and scattered rain developing in the afternoon."

Friday would bring periods of rain.

As for the temperatures, Lee said they would increase as the week progressed.

"There will be a high of 24C on Tuesday, and then things really change.

"Wednesday will have a maximum of 26C, which is about 7C warmer than average for this time of year, then it will be 27C on Thursday."

It would be relatively warm overnight as well, with 13C tonight and 16C tomorrow and Thursday.

Lee said a change in wind direction would cause temperatures to drop on Friday.

"A maximum of 22C is expected, but I would say that will be in the morning before the southerly arrives.

"It will be pretty cool - 9C - overnight into Saturday morning."

At this stage, the weekend looked to be fine.