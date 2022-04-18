Hospice board members (standing, from left) Douglas Wilson and Sarah Brown, social worker Tracy Cropp and Andrew Zimmerman, and (sitting, left) integrated services director Kim Eland and chief executive Davene Vroon.

A six-month review of the Hospice Whanganui service has resulted in a series of changes.

Hospice Whanganui board chairman Dr Andrew Zimmerman said some things were really important to people who had received a terminal diagnosis.

"In most cases our patients and their whānau express a wish to remain in their own homes, where they feel safe and where they can be surrounded by the people and the things that are important to them," Zimmerman said.

"With some excellent advances in technology and medicines and the availability of better care supports in the community over recent years, these goals have become entirely achievable."

Hospice nurses and healthcare assistants will now work between 7am and 10pm during the week.

They will be supported by a specialist medical and social support team during the day.

After 10pm a nurse and doctor can be called at any time.

The five-bed unit on St John's Hill will continue to be available for any patients who need and want to be admitted for a short time to manage any specific issues, or for patients who prefer an end-of-life care plan managed in the unit rather than at home.

The review revealed recognition that palliative care was a community effort, Zimmerman said.

"GP teams, rest homes, Māori healthcare providers, the hospital, district nurses and a range of other care agencies, all are involved in the care of a palliative patient."

Chief executive Davene Vroon said Hospice Whanganui would increase its focus on delivering specialist education, training and support to these agencies.

"We will ensure that everyone is working closely together to provide excellent care for patients and that no one falls through the cracks."

The review was a welcome step towards a collective of providers working as one system, Whanganui Regional Health Network chief executive Judith MacDonald said.

"I admire the courage the Hospice Whanganui board and leaders have shown to adapt to change and create added value.

"Having nursed my mother at home in her last days, to know that in the future there is a team of resources available to support us as a family at home, would have made such a positive difference."

Zimmerman said Hospice needed to be equally accessible to all people, regardless of their ethnicity, socioeconomic situation or location.

"This review has enabled us to start breaking down the barriers that exist for some of our people in accessing our service when they need it.

"We have created a service that says 'we are here to support you, whoever you are, wherever you live, that helps you live the life you want to live'."

Whanganui District Health Board acting chief executive Andrew McKinnon said the principles of equitable patient and whānau-centred care were key, and were in line with what the DHB was trying to achieve through its strategy.

"Their vision puts individuals and whānau at the heart of everything they do which is exactly the right thing to do," McKinnon said.

The review had also given Hospice the opportunity to look at how it could deliver its service in the most cost-effective way, Vroon said.

"The DHB funds half of our costs and we rely on the generous giving and donations from our community for the remainder, which allows us to serve around 350 patients in our community each year.

"We want to give our supporters the utmost assurance that we are using every dollar to make a positive and lasting impact on people's lives".