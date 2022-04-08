Staff and residents at Broadview Lifecare and Village in Whanganui are prepared for the changing mandates. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui aged care service managers say they and their residents feel prepared for the changes in Covid-19 mandates.

Broadview Lifecare & Villages' Spencer Shaw said many residents were pleased mandates were being lifted.

"Like everyone, I think they'll be reasonably pleased to see some changes in the mandates," Shaw said.

The Government has made changes to the restrictions put in place to protect people from contracting Covid-19.

Some changes came into effect on April 4, including the lifting of outdoor mask-wearing requirements, simplification of the traffic light system, and removal of the requirement for vaccine passes for the general public to enter certain businesses and services.

However, vaccine mandates remain in place for health, disability and aged care services, in order to protect the people most vulnerable from dying of the virus.

Shaw said he was sure the protections Broadview had in place would continue to keep residents safe.

As Broadview had multiple facilities with different levels of care for its residents, staff had to implement different levels of protection.

Residents in Broadview's village lived independently from those in the care centre and therefore were subject to different Covid restrictions, Shaw said.

However, staff still made suggestions to the village residents on ways to protect themselves, and would step in to protect residents if need be.

Staff and residents would still follow some protections even with the mandates lifted, such as ensuring they wore the right PPE and followed hygiene standards.

Maryvonne Gray of Ryman Healthcare, which operates Jane Winstone Retirement Village, said they had protections in place to keep residents and their guests safe.

All workers in the retirement village were fully vaccinated and Gray said there was an extremely high vaccination rate in their resident population, while any new resident moving in must be fully vaccinated.

Visitors to the village must pass a rapid antigen test (RAT), bring proof of vaccination with them and wear a mask or face shield while they were on their premises.

Similar steps had been taken by Hospice Whanganui, CEO Davene Vroon said.

All hospice staff were fully vaccinated and required to take regular RATs, and distance working arrangements had been made where appropriate.

Staff and visitors were also required to wear correct PPE while on the premises.

Vroon said the hospice offered its services to all people whether they were vaccinated or not, so the lifting of mandates did not have an effect.

Shaw and Gray said even with their confidence in their systems, some residents were still anxious and cautious, with some choosing to remain in self-isolation.

"There are mixed feelings regarding the relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions. Some people welcome it while others may feel some anxiety around it," Gray said.

However, it was hoped the mandate changes would give residents a sense of relief at a return to some normality.