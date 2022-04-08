Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Whanganui aged care optimistic about changing mandates

3 minutes to read
Staff and residents at Broadview Lifecare and Village in Whanganui are prepared for the changing mandates. Photo / Bevan Conley

Staff and residents at Broadview Lifecare and Village in Whanganui are prepared for the changing mandates. Photo / Bevan Conley

By
Finn Williams

Multimedia journalist

Whanganui aged care service managers say they and their residents feel prepared for the changes in Covid-19 mandates.

Broadview Lifecare & Villages' Spencer Shaw said many residents were pleased mandates were being lifted.

"Like everyone,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.