Paul Rod (left) and John Sherman have owned Guthrie's together for 10 years. Rod is buying out Sherman and leading them into the future. Photo / Bevan Conley

Paul Rod (left) and John Sherman have owned Guthrie's together for 10 years. Rod is buying out Sherman and leading them into the future. Photo / Bevan Conley

After a decade in business together, Paul Rod and John Sherman are going their separate ways.

The two co-own Whanganui businesses Guthrie's Auto Care and Pegasus Rental Cars together. Rod is taking over the reins of Guthrie's, whilst Sherman is moving on to take care of Pegasus.

Rod bought into Guthrie's in 2012. He has been at Guthrie's since 2004 and is now taking on full ownership of the auto repair shop.

When the pair bought Pegasus in 2016, the plan was always for Sherman to step away from Guthrie's and take over Pegasus.

Sherman, who has been working at Guthrie's Auto Care since 1984, said it was sad to be leaving after close to 40 years.

"In that time, we have been in three different buildings on the same street. We started at number 95. Then we moved to 99 Ridgway and we have been here on the corner since 1997.

"We got to the end of the street so we couldn't go any further."

It has been on Sherman's mind for a while to step away from Guthrie's as retirement approaches. He was looking forward to stepping down and embracing a different role.

"I am just a move-on person. It took me a while to accept it was going to happen. But I am ready now. It feels like I have been gone already because I have been stuck at Pegasus for the last five months or so."

The two noted the constant evolution of technology in cars over the last few decades, which has made their jobs a little trickier.

"It is moving pretty fast these days," said Sherman.

Rod said nothing about Guthrie's would be changing under his ownership and is looking forward to leading them into the future.

"Same old, same old. Smooth transition and carry on. We will never, ever change the name because it is so established. Everyone knows the name."

He said he was looking to ride out the next few months of Covid-19 to see what happens before bringing another person on board to replace Sherman.