Whanganui Chronicle

Guthrie's Auto Care moves forward with single ownership

2 minutes to read
Paul Rod (left) and John Sherman have owned Guthrie's together for 10 years. Rod is buying out Sherman and leading them into the future. Photo / Bevan Conley

Logan Tutty
By
Logan Tutty

Multimedia journalist

After a decade in business together, Paul Rod and John Sherman are going their separate ways.

The two co-own Whanganui businesses Guthrie's Auto Care and Pegasus Rental Cars together. Rod is taking over the reins

