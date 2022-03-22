Modelling suggests cases numbers should peak in the next two weeks. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui DHB region has had its highest number of Covid-19 cases in a day today .

The Ministry of Health announced 399 new cases in the Whanganui District Health Board region.

That is almost double the reported 209 cases from yesterday .

The total number of active cases now stands at 1754.

The DHB said it had eight people in hospital with Covid-19 but only one of those patients was being treated for the virus.

Whanganui DHB chief executive Russell Simpson said people in hospital with Covid-19 but not being treated for the virus had "other health requirements".

The big increase in cases was not unexpected, Simpson said.

From the modelling provided to the Whanganui DHB, Simpson said the peak was likely to be in the next one to two weeks.

"I do anticipate the numbers will increase further if we are looking at the scenarios and models we have been provided.

"Overall, this would indicate we are on the upward trajectory at the moment."

There were 15 deaths, 1016 people in hospital and 20,907 community Covid cases across New Zealand today .

The ministry says its daily reported cases may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level.

This is because of different reporting cut-off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their region of residence.