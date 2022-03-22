SH4 between National Park and Tohunga Junction closed after crash

State Highway 4 between National Park and Tohunga Junction is closed after a logging truck and trailer rolled.

Police were alerted to the crash at about 2:50 pm near Makatote Viaduct.

One person has moderate injuries and has been transported to Whanganui Hospital.

It is expected to take some time to clear the road, as heavy lifting equipment is required to move the truck.

Waka Kotahi says a detour is in place.

Southbound traffic is asked to use SH4 from National Park onto SH47, SH46 onto SH1 at Rangipo.

Northbound traffic is asked to use SH49 onto SH1 at Waiouru.

Motorists are asked to follow the detours and allow at least an extra 90 minutes' travel time.