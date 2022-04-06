The Ministry of Health reported 321 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region. Photo / Bevan Conley.

The Whanganui DHB region has suffered its third Covid-19 related death of the pandemic.

The person was one of 15 people who died with Covid-19, the Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday.

The Whanganui DHB said there were eight cases of Covid-19 in hospital.

Four of those people were in hospital due to other reasons, while the other four were being treated specifically for Covid-19.

Nationally the ministry reported 12,575 community cases of Covid-19 and 645 people in hospital with Covid-19.