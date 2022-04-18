Whanganui's main vaccination centre, Te Rito, can be found at 133 Wicksteed Street. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Ministry of Health announced 94 new cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui District Health Board region on Monday, bringing the total number of active cases to 1049.

There have been 10,831 cases of Covid-19 in the region since the pandemic began, with 9773 recovered.

Two people were in hospital with Covid-19 and one was being treated for Covid-19, the Whanganui DHB said.

There were new confirmed cases in Whanganui, Ruapehu, Rangitīkei and South Taranaki (between Whanganui and the Pātea River).

Nationally, 6242 new community cases, 553 hospitalisations including 23 in intensive care, and 11 deaths were announced by the ministry.

The total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 now stands at 597.

The ministry says its daily reported cases may differ from those reported by a DHB because of different reporting cut-off times.