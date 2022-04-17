The Whanganui DHB reported three cases of Covid-19 in hospital. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui has 103 new community cases of Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Whanganui District Health Board reported that 73 new cases were found in Whanganui central, 21 were in Rangitīkei, and nine were in Ruapehu, while South Taranaki reported 36 new cases.

The DHB also reported three cases of Covid-19 are in Whanganui Hospital and one is being treated specifically for the virus.

Nationally the MoH reported 5,933 new community cases of Covid-19, 537 hospitalisations while 10 people died with the virus.

The locations and ages of the dead from the last two days are unavailable.