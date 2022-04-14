Whanganui DHB also reported 62 new community cases in South Taranaki. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui DHB also reported 62 new community cases in South Taranaki. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui region has recorded another Covid-19 related death.

According to the Ministry of Health's announcement on Thursday, they were among 16 people nationwide who died with Covid-19.

The ministry also reported 202 new community cases in the Whanganui District Health Board region.

The Whanganui District Health Board reported 62 new community cases in South Taranaki.

There are five people with Covid-19 in Whanganui Hospital.

Of those five, three are in hospital with Covid-19.

Two are being specifically treated for Covid-19 and of those two, one is being treated in intensive care.

Nationally, the ministry reported 9563 new community cases in Aotearoa today.

There are a total of 528 cases in the hospital.