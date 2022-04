The Whanganui DHB reported that four people are in hospital today being treated for Covid-19. Photo / Bevan Conley

There are 139 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui District Health Board region.

Of the cases reported by the health board on Friday, 99 were in the Whanganui district, 36 were in Rangitīkei and four were in Ruapehu.

Four people are in Whanganui Hospital, all of who are being treated specifically for Covid-19.

On Thursday there were 202 community cases in the Whanganui District Health Board region reported by the Ministry of Health.