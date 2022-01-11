Kaka and other native birds are expected to be seen at Pūkaha Wildlife Centre as the Whanganui Summer Programme visits on the last Saturday of January. Photo / Tara Swan.

The Whanganui Summer Programme's bus trips, guided walks and talks continue during the coming week. They are organised by the Whanganui Summer Programme Trust.

Evening Talk: Tall Timber and Tall Stories

Tuesday January 25. Wheelchair access.

In 1982 Paul Mahoney started his heritage career with three years based in Hokitika developing West Coast heritage projects. Some former bush tramway routes were to be developed into walking tracks. Paul tracked down the relevant forest history by interviewing 70 old timers in their homes. The best of these West Coast stories and photographs are put together into this talk.

Start 7.30 pm. Venue Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt Street.

Adult $5 Child free. No booking necessary although numbers are limited.

Museum Collection Tour

Wednesday January 26. Wheelchair access.

A tour of the collection stores to see the treasures that tell the story of Whanganui, led by Collection manager Trish Nugent-Lyne.

Time 11am - 12pm. Meet in the Atrium, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt Street. Suitable for people 15 years and over. $5 per person.

Book directly with the Museum. Tel 06 349 1110.

Ohakune Old Coach Road

Wednesday January 26.

Reasonable fitness required. A 14km four-hour walk.

Sturdy footwear, rain wear and BYO lunch, snacks and drinks.

New Zealanders became very excited in 1905 at the prospect of a train journey linking Auckland to Wellington - so excited that the Government built a stone-paved coach road to connect the north and south railheads. This allowed the overland journey to commence two years before the rails were joined. When trains started in 1908 the route was abandoned. It became overgrown and forgotten until its resurrection in 2008 as a historic walking and cycle track.

Depart 8am. Return approx 5.30pm. Adult $29 Child $19

Forgotten World Highway

Thursday January 27. Short walks only.

Sturdy footwear and rain wear. BYO morning tea and lunch or this can be purchased at Lauren's Lavender Farm & Cafe.

This trip is a perennial favourite but we are doing it differently this year, going to Taumarunui and covering the whole of the Forgotten World Highway to Stratford including the beautiful, rugged and bush-clad Tangarakau Gorge. There will be time to explore Whangamomona. A long but satisfying day.

Depart 7am. Return approx 8pm. Adult $59 Child $25

Rangitīkei Heritage Houses

Friday January 28. Garden walks only.

BYO lunch, snacks and drinks. Boiling water and milk provided. See homes not featured 2021.

Rangitīkei features some stunning heritage houses dating from the early days of large farms. Our expert guide is Rangitīkei historian John Vickers. The houses are Pukemarama, Greenaway and Woodleigh. We will be shown through the house interiors with historical backgrounds provided by John and the current owners.

Depart 9.30am. Return approx 4.30pm. Adult $57 Child $36

Pūkaha Wildlife Centre/Mt Bruce

Saturday January 29. Some walking.

Saturday footwear. BYO food and drinks. Comfort and morning tea stop at Eketahuna. The wildlife centre has a cafe.

This is a day for the birds at the Pūkaha Mount Bruce National Wildlife Centre, a captive-breeding sanctuary for some our most threatened birds. Located in a pocket of ancient forest, Pūkaha is a highly educational experience and is also great fun. We should see Kaka, Hihi, Kererū, Takahē, Korimako and others. Also Tuatara and eels. On the way home visit the Middleton Model Railway — one of the largest in NZ.

Depart 8am. Return approx 6pm. Adult $45 Child $20. Model railway is included in the price.

Note that Pūkaha entry is not included in the price which is: Members free, Gold card $18.50, adult $22, child 5-14 years $7.

Hipango Park

Sunday January 30. Short but steep walk from jetty.

BYO lunch, snacks and drinks.

A trip on the Motor Vessel Wairua to Hipango Park has been on our programme for years but remains popular because of the charm of the river journey and ambience of this bush-surrounded park. Tables are available for lunch, otherwise bring rugs to sit on and a jacket for the river trip.

Depart 10am MV Wairua pontoon opposite Pākaitore/Moutoa Gardens. Return approx 4.30pm. Adult $65. Child (5-15) $25. Under 5s free. Family - 2 adults, 2 children $155.

Passengers must report no later than 9.45am.

Rotokare and Tawhiti Museum

Monday January 31. Flat walk.

Sturdy footwear and rain wear. BYO morning tea and lunch or buy lunch at Tawhiti Museum cafe.

Two attractions are offered on this journey to South Taranaki. First, a 4km walk of about two hours around Rotokare, a picturesque lake near Eltham, with a predator-proof fence and great bird life. We then move onto the famous Tawhiti Museum at Hawera.

Depart 7.30am. Return approx 5.30pm. Adult $39 Child $18

Note museum entry is not included in trip price which is: Museum, adult $15, child 5-15 years $5; Traders and Whalers, adult $15, child $5; Bush railway, adult $6, child $3.