Whanganui Summer Programme: Trips for January 17 to 21 including Pātea and Kapiti Island

On Wednesday, January 18, the programme makes it way to the summit on Kapiti Island. Photo / David Haxton

On Wednesday, January 18, the programme makes it way to the summit on Kapiti Island. Photo / David Haxton

The Whanganui Summer Programme's bus trips, guided walks and talks continue during the coming week. They are organised by the Whanganui Summer Programme Trust.

Pātea Historical Town Tour

Monday 17 January. A walking tour. Reasonable fitness required

Sturdy footwear and rain wear. BYO morning tea, lunch and drinks.

Start the day with morning tea at the Hunter Shaw building near the Waka statue in Pātea.

Then a walk up and down Egmont Street with members of the Pātea Historical Society.

Lunch at Aotea Utanganui Museum followed by a look through the museum. Then on to Pātea Beach. Walk along the historic River Walkway (approx 1km) to York St.

Depart 8.30am. Return approx 5pm. Adult $29 Child $17

Kapiti Island

Wednesday 18 January. Climbing fitness essential for the summit.

Sturdy footwear, warm waterproof outerwear, binoculars, walking pole, BYO drinks, lunch, snacks.

Kapiti Island has an important role in our history and forest and bird restoration. It is a tranquil island bird sanctuary and one of NZ's most accessible nature reserves, providing a unique visitor experience in a predator-free paradise. Explore the coastline and forest with bird visits. There is time (1.5 hours) to climb to the summit.

Depart 6.30am. Return approx 6.30pm. Adult $130 Child $100

Evening Talk: Colourful Guatemala

Tuesday 18 January. Wheelchair access.

Experienced Whanganui tour leader Bev Stuart has enthralled us with her illustrated talks on off-the-grid Peru and Cuba. Now she turns our attention to Guatemala, a small but vibrant Central America country we hear little about.

Starts 7.30pm. Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St. Adult $5 Child free. No booking necessary although numbers are limited.

Whanganui Collegiate School Museum and Historic Buildings.

Wednesday 19 January. Allow two hours.

First opened in Victoria Avenue in 1854, WCS is NZ's third-oldest school and the city's oldest business. Its 168 years of history are displayed and documented in the school's museum. The fully guided tour includes 'Big School' and the Chapel - both earthquake-strengthened and filled with fascinating history.

Time 4.30pm. Follow the signs from main entrance, Liverpool St. Adult $5 Child $2. Register at Museum@collegiate.school.nz or by text to 0274 812 324

Museum Collection Tour

Wednesday 19 January. Wheelchair access.

A tour of the collection stores to see the treasures that tell the story of Whanganui, led by Senior Curator Libby Sharpe.

Time 11am-12pm. Meet in the Atrium, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St. Suitable for people 15 years and over. $5 per person. Book directly with the Museum. Tel 06 349 1110.

Bridge to Nowhere

Thursday 20 January. Reason fitness required.

Wear sturdy footwear, bring rain wear and jacket for river journey.

BYO lunch and day pack. Hot drinks at lunch provided

Bus to Pipiriki, followed by 32km jet boat ride and 3km bush walk. The Bridge to Nowhere is a poignant monument to 71 returned soldiers who farmed here after WWI. The Government later withdrew its support and demanded they leave. They were in effect 'dishonourably discharged' with little to show for their efforts. Their houses and farm buildings were burned down to prevent their return.

Depart 8am. Return approx 5.30 pm. Adult $160 Child $120

Museum Gallery Tour

Thursday 20 January. Wheelchair access.

A tour of the galleries led by Programmes Presenter Lisa Reweti, telling the Whanganui Story through 10 objects.

Time 1pm-2pm. Meet in the Atrium, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt Street. Suitable for people 15 years and over. $5 per person. Book directly with the Museum. Tel 06 349 1110.

Road to Springvale

Friday 21 January. Short walks.

BYO morning tea, lunch, snacks, drinks and, if you wish, a labelled folding chair to use at lunch.

Visit the dramatic high country sheep station region of the central North Island. We travel on the remote Taihape to Napier road. Enjoy a late morning tea with some Moawhango locals at their former general store, now a club. Lunch at the graceful historic Springvale wooden suspension bridge. We then go on to meet the manager of Erewhon, the largest sheep station in the North Island, in the grounds of the homestead.

Depart 8am. Return approx 6pm. Adult $48 Child $30

• Vaccine passes are required to join summer programme trips. Book at the Whanganui i-Site or online at www.iticket.co.nz