Whanganui news in brief: Mercedes in flames

A Mercedes-Benz was discovered on fire.

Mercedes in flames

Police enquiries are ongoing after a Mercedes-Benz was discovered on fire on Tuesday morning. Emergency services were called to the fire in an unoccupied car parked outside the owner's Puriri St home at about 4.30am. Police would not comment on the incident other to say enquiries were being made.

Police search property

There was a significant police presence on Kaikokopu Rd on Wednesday afternoon as police executed a search warrant at a Whanganui address. More than 10 police cars and dozens of uniformed officers closed the road between Murray St and Savage Cres, while officers, with the help of the Armed Offenders Squad, conducted a search of the address. Police would not comment on the search warrant, or if any property was seized or arrests were made.

Fire, bus evacuated

A school bus was evacuated after the engine caught fire. Emergency services were alerted of the fire around 3pm on Wednesday on the intersection of State Highway 1 and Main St in Hunterville. A Fire and Emergency spokesman said one truck from Hunterville attended the scene. Everyone was off the bus and the fire was extinguished just after 3pm. There were no injuries.

