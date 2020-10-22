Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Crickle Creek Trading ready to open on Victoria Ave

4 minutes to read

Kelly Coe and her husband Richie have spent the last week getting Crickle Creek Trading ready for their opening on Friday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed
By:

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Local farming couple Kelly and Richie Coe are a regular feature at the Whanganui River Traders market each weekend, where they sell an array of "antiques" and collectables.

Now the time has come for them

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.