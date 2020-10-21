Covid 19 coronavirus: Flight Centre Whanganui among 23 stores closing around NZ

Flight Centre Whanganui is closing at the end of October due to the impacts of Covid-19. Photo / Bevan Conley

Flight Centre Whanganui will be closing at the end of the month due to the impacts Covid-19 has had on the tourism sector.

It is one of the 23 stores closed across the country as part of the restructure, with a further 160 roles being reduced.

Flight Centre had 1200 staff and more than 130 stores at the start of the year. It announced 58 store closures in April.

Covid-19 and the resulting border restrictions have tourism outfits reeling. With the borders closed, the travel agent has opted for this to ensure the business stays viable while protecting customers refunds and credits.

Managing director of Flight Centre David Coombes said it was an incredibly difficult decision to make.

"This restructure will be mostly within our retail arm, given the lack of work available for our people based in our stores right now. Our people were offered, and a number accepted, voluntary redundancy."

Coombes said these people will be able to access the Government's Covid-19 relief fund, with those who wished to stay with the business being offered a role.

"We are gutted to again be reducing our team and farewelling a large number of talented and passionate people from our business. Our people are at the core of who we are, so this is of course, heartbreaking."

A Flight Centre spokeswoman said it isn't clear how many would be affected from the Whanganui branch as some may accept roles at another branch.

The store is set to close at the end of October.