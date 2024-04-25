The fantastic Nairobi Trio.

We are so pleased to be welcoming back the fantastic Nairobi Trio for our May Club Night at the Whanganui Jazz Club. This is a band of exceptional talents. Described as New Zealand’s favourite “jazz entertainers”, they have 35 years of touring experience across the globe, playing in all manner of settings — village halls, theatres, festivals — you name it, they’ve played it.

They perform a dynamic, engaging live show with a breadth of repertoire. Always playing to the crowd, the trio showcase skilfully crafted original material and reimagined standards, all delivered in their inimitable style.

The trio comrise John Quigley, leader and guitarist, Richard Adams, violinist, and Aaron Coddel, bassist. All three sing and have a great time telling tales and playing together.

Last year’s performance was one of the highlights of our season, providing us with a most sensational musical experience. The evening was remarkable for several reasons. The line-up of violin/guitar/bass/vocals along with the electronic effects produced a magical soundscape.

The musicians were entertaining and their patter was simply charming. Their interaction with the audience was engaging. Richard’s virtuosity on violin was a joy to behold. They’ve sold more CDs than any group, and for good reason — the CD makes for great listening at home.

As a result of the reception they received, we asked them back and John organised a tour around their date in Whanganui. For anyone wanting to catch the band outside Whanganui, they are performing: on Thursday, May 2, at the Events Centre in Carterton; Friday, May 3, at St Peter’s Hall in Paekākāriki; Saturday, May 4, at the Firebird Cafe in Levin; and Monday, May 6, at the 4th Wall Theatre in New Plymouth.

Come out on Sunday and enjoy live music. This is one show that is not to be missed.