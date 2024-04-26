Wellington-based duo National Sensation are coming to Whanganui.

Wellington-based duo National Sensation are coming to Whanganui as part of a series of performances that includes Wellington, Greytown, Petone and Paekākāriki.

They bring a fresh sound with their unique blend of kiwiana-indie-folk-rock-alternative-pop music. The two singer-songwriters, Mike Robinson on guitar and Charlotte Shade on keyboards, will join forces with percussion maestros Jesse Kearse and Rupert Snook, bringing a big sound that will resonate throughout the hall.

The band want you to know that “we love your town and are keen as for a laugh and a boogie with you all”.

This is the start of Music Month in Aotearoa New Zealand, and the May Club Night is sure to be buzzing with creative energy. Last month Brian Baker’s Whanganui project BB & the Bullets had their debut performance, with Johnny Keating on bass and Brad McMillan on drums.

They made a sensational sound and will be back again at the open-mic session, which is proving to be the stomping ground for more and more of our local talented musicians.

The month will feature the club’s second annual songwriting competition, with a public performance on Friday, May 31, that will be recorded live. This will be a first for the club and points to the ambition bubbling away behind the scenes. Should you be interested in taking part, contact Annie at whanganuimusicians@gmail.com.

Come down to the club on Friday night for an evening of great entertainment. For those of you who have yet to experience the “first Friday of the month club night”, it is the right time to venture into a world that is “all about the music”. Bring the family. Everyone is welcome. There is a bring-your-own-food-and-drink policy. No fuss, just fun.

■ Friday, May 3, 7pm at Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave, $15 general admission, members $10, memberships available at the door.