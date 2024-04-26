Whanganui District councillor Philippa Baker-Hogan.

OPINION

With my councillor hat on, the 2024-25 Long-Term Plan (LTP) is the ‘talk of the town’ or should be, as our draft LTP has the most issues presented to our community, the highest proposed rate increases in my near 18 years on council, with issues that should touch many, if not all sectors of our community.

It is natural to focus on the 2024 10.6 per cent average proposed rate increase (2023 7.8 per cent average), with an average of 12.8 per cent residential (mainly due to urban recycling service due to start July 2024), 6 per cent lifestyle, 8.5 per cent farming and 2.5 per cent commercial, which are the highest rate increases in my time on council, during a cost of living crisis.

That average 10.6 per cent rate increase equates to $3838 per property or $74 per week and while not defending this, it has been pointed out that some other weekly basics like food (average $308), electricity ($47) and phone and internet ($46) suggest our residents get a good range and option of council services for their weekly rate.

As mentioned, there are lots/too many issues in our LTP to get people’s heads around and somehow we have to strike a balance between rate restraint and keeping Whanganui vibrant and open to enjoy and grow. I’m particularly interested in feedback on sport and recreation activities and projects, as I firmly believe health and activity are crucial for the wellbeing of our community, particularly our children.

I have an open mind but our community needs and deserves an outdoor swimming pool, so at present I am opposed to closing Whanganui East Pool until we either have an affordable community solution forward for this pool or decide that to invest in an outdoor pool at the Splash centre is preferable. They both have pros and cons and we need to take the community on this journey with us and not close a loved and valued pool in Whanganui East in the interim.

The Wanganui Surf Lifesaving proposal for a new operations and tower facility, requiring $1 million of ratepayer funding needs, serious consideration, with safety at our beaches paramount.

It is a bit ‘hidden’ but the current Sport and Recreation Facilities Grant (SRFG) Fund of $100,000 per annum is set to be cut in half, while overall community grant funding is proposed to increase by $100,000 to $1.2 million in total.

The SRFG fund has provided seed funding to projects like the Indoor Cricket Centre at Jubilee Stadium, Wembley Park Football facilities and Netball Whanganui’s new court service and a cut will impact the support we can give to many sporting clubs and organisations.

There is a lot in this LTP and it will help shape decisions and projects for at least the next three years, so please ring or email me or other councillors (councillors@whanganui.govt.nz) or submit at: www.whanganui.govt.nz/long-term-plan-2024 by 5pm on Thursday, May 2.

Philippa Baker-Hogan - Triple world rowing champion, double Olympian and seventh-term councillor