Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Leigh-Marama McLachlan: The major issues our newly elected MPs need to deliver on

4 minutes to read

Whanganui MP Steph Lewis and Te Tai Hauāuru MP Adrian Rurawhe will need help to deliver real change over this new Parliamentary term, writes Leigh-Marama McLachlan. Photo / File

Leigh-Marama McLachlan
By:

Columnist

Comment

When kaimahi pulled up with two van loads of kids at Pirimai Te Kohanga Reo in Whanganui East this week, they did not expect to be confronted with the words "Welcome F***ers" at the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.