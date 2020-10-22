Residents address Whanganui District councillors over Durie Hill land

Russ Goudie submitting to the council in favour of a land purchase atop Durie Hill. Photo / Bevan Conley

Ron Hussey says he is "dismayed" at the possibility of private residential properties near the Durie Hill War Memorial Tower.

He was speaking to Whanganui district councillors at Thursday's public hearing on the potential to purchase land near the tower to ensure the green space remains open and accessible.

Hussey said he often took his grandchildren up the hill, and on a recent visit was taken aback by the community's use of the space.

"It was a beautiful Saturday afternoon, I couldn't believe the amount of people coming and going, enjoying the greenery of the area," Hussey said.

"I was dismayed to see in the newspaper that the section I was looking over was being marketed for sale."

The council is considering the purchase of two properties on Durie Hill, number 3 and 9 Blyth St.

The council received 121 submissions on the proposal, 99 of which supported the purchase of 9 Blyth St, and 19 others opposed it.

3 Blyth St was slightly more controversial, with 95 submissions supporting the purchase, and 19 opposed.

As well as the submissions, the council received a petition with 192 signatures supporting the purchase of 9 Blyth St.

Another submitter, Russ Goudie, a former resident of Durie Hill, supported the purchase of 9 Blyth St, saying the reserve was a "prime treasure" that required protecting.

"Land around the memorial tower should not be built upon. Create a reserve incorporating tables, chairs, grass, and playground for enjoyment."

"Costs of purchasing the land will be offset by local and visitor pleasure."

While Goudie is supportive of retaining the green space, he was less supportive of a purchase of both properties, saying number 3 wasn't a necessary purchase.

"Number 3, in some ways, I think is unsaleable," he said.

"I'm not against it, but if you're short of funds, I'd go for number 9."

Clinton Sewell had a different view, saying the council shouldn't purchase the land under any circumstance while the city grapples with more pressing issues such as rubbish and roading.

"I don't understand the logic of it. We've got lots of green spaces in Whanganui already. I believe we should be spending money in other areas," he said.

"All our rates have gone up, and we've still got no decent services. Our roads are rubbish, and our lights are rubbish."

At the end of the submissions, the council entered a closed-door session to discuss the proposal, citing commercial sensitivity.