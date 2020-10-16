Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Heritage status of Whanganui church celebrated

3 minutes to read

A return to Whanganui brings back many memories for Sir John Clarke. Photo / Laurel Stowell

Laurel Stowell
By:

Laurel Stowell is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

The occasion celebrated a very long process of exterior and then interior restoration, and Heritage New Zealand (HNZ) granting the church and its hall a Category 1 historic places ranking.

The first stage of restoration

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.